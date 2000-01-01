Fidelity Inst Lng Bd Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.69%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.64
  • 3 Year alpha-0.87
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Cnvt Gilts Over 15 Yr TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.34%
  • SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0003357240

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve both capital growth and income. The Fund will obtain exposure mainly to UK and overseas gilts and other fixed interest securities.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .