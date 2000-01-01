Fidelity Institutional Fds- UK Gilt Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.27%
- 3 Year sharpe0.85
- 3 Year alpha0.19
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Cnvt Gilts All Stocks TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.15%
- IA SectorUnclassified Sector
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0002051844
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more. The Fund will be at least 70% exposed to sterling-denominated (or hedged back to sterling) UK Government debt instruments.