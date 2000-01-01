Fidelity Institutional Fds- UK Gilt Inc

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.27%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.85
  • 3 Year alpha0.19
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Cnvt Gilts All Stocks TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.15%
  • IA SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0002051844

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more. The Fund will be at least 70% exposed to sterling-denominated (or hedged back to sterling) UK Government debt instruments.

Latest news

