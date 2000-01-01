Fidelity Instl America
Fund Info
- Yield History2.45%
- 3 Year sharpe0.79
- 3 Year alpha-2.68
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkS&P 500 Composite TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.88%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0003367504
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation. The Fund will invest primarily in the shares of companies in the United States of America. There is no policy to restrict investment to particular economic sectors.