Investment Strategy

The fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more by investing at least 70% in equities (and their related securities) of companies (those domiciled, incorporated or having signiﬁcant business or being listed) in countries experiencing higher levels of economic growth within Africa, the Indian sub-continent, Latin America, East and South East Asia, Central and Eastern Europe(including Russia)and the Middle East. The manager will, when selecting investments for the fund and for the purposes of monitoring risk, consider the MSCI Emerging Markets (Net Total Return) Index. However, the manager has a wide degree of freedom relative to the index and may take larger, or smaller, positions in companies, and/or may invest outside the index, to take advantage of investment opportunities. This means the fund’s investments and therefore performance may vary signiﬁcantly from the index.