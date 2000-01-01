Fidelity Instl Global Focus Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.60%
- 3 Year sharpe1.01
- 3 Year alpha1.62
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0034204569
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve long-term growth from a portfolio primarily invested in stocks across the world’s stock markets. The manager is free to select any company regardless of size, industry or location and will concentrate its investments in a more limited number of companies and therefore the resulting portfolio will be less diversified.