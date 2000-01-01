Fidelity Instl Global Focus Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.60%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.01
  • 3 Year alpha1.62
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0034204569

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve long-term growth from a portfolio primarily invested in stocks across the world’s stock markets. The manager is free to select any company regardless of size, industry or location and will concentrate its investments in a more limited number of companies and therefore the resulting portfolio will be less diversified.

Latest news

