Fidelity Instl Index Linked Bond Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.17%
- 3 Year sharpe0.36
- 3 Year alpha-0.86
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Index-Lnk Gilts 5y+ TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.34%
- SectorUnclassified Sector
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0002473683
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve both capital growth and income. The Fund will obtain exposure primarily to UK and overseas index-linked gilts and other index-linked fixed interest securities.