Fidelity Instl Japan Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.44%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.74
  • 3 Year alpha0.88
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.91%
  • SectorJapan
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0003371399

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation. The Fund will invest primarily in the shares of companies in Japan. There is no policy to restrict investment to particular economic sectors.

