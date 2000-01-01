Fidelity Instl Lng Dtd Stlg Corp Bd Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.64%
- 3 Year sharpe1.13
- 3 Year alpha0.59
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkICE BofAML 10+Y EURsterling TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.42%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0031400335
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve both capital growth and income. The Fund will obtain exposure primarily to non-gilt fixed interest securities.