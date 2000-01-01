Fidelity Instl South East Asia Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.97%
- 3 Year sharpe0.83
- 3 Year alpha1.38
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pac Ex JPN NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0003371407
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation. The Fund will invest primarily in the shares of companies throughout the Pacific Basin but excluding those in Japan. There is no policy to restrict investment to particular economic sectors.