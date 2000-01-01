Fidelity Instl Sterl Core Pls Bd Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.92%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.83
  • 3 Year alpha0.12
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.49%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B19CHJ19

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve both capital growth and income. The Fund will obtain exposure primarily to UK government and international government and corporate bonds.

Latest news

