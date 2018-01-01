Interactive Investor
Fidelity Instl Sust UK Aggt Bd Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fidelity Instl Sust UK Aggt Bd Acc

Fund

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Fidelity

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B156WV49

Benchmark

Markit iBoxx GBP Gilts TR

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver an income with the potential to increase the value of your investment by focusing on investment in issuers with good sustainability characteristics. The Fund is part of the Fidelity Sustainable Family of Funds and adheres to the Fidelity Sustainable Family framework under which at least 70% of the fund’s net assets will be invested in issuers deemed to maintain sustainable characteristics. The Fund aims to be proactive in dealing with climate change through engagement with bond issuers. The Fund will also adhere to the Fidelity Sustainable Family exclusion policy. Investments with sustainable characteristics are those which the Investment Manager believes consider effective governance and management of environmental and social issues and deliver long term sustainable outcomes through positive societal impact.

