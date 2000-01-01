Fidelity Instl UK Aggt Bd Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.80%
- 3 Year sharpe0.83
- 3 Year alpha1.34
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP Gilts TR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.42%
- Sector-
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B156WV49
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve both capital growth and income. The Fund will obtain exposure primarily to UK government and international government and corporate bonds.