Fidelity Instl UK Gilt Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.29%
- 3 Year sharpe0.67
- 3 Year alpha0.24
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE Act UK Cnvt Gilts All Stocks TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.35%
- SectorUnclassified Sector
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0033144410
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve both capital growth and income. The Fund will obtain exposure primarily to UK gilts.