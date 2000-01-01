Fidelity Japan Smaller Companies W Acc

  • Yield History0.42%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.67
  • 3 Year alpha-0.15
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkRussell/Nomura Mid Small TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.95%
  • SectorJapan
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B73VMD59

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to provide long term growth potential from a portfolio of Japanese equities. The portfolio is likely to have a bias towards medium-sized and smaller companies, although the ACD is not restricted in its choice of company by either size or industry.

