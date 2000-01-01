Fidelity Japan Y Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.40%
- 3 Year sharpe0.45
- 3 Year alpha-0.53
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkTOPIX NUK
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.24%
- SectorJapan
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7QHZQ45
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more by investing at least 70% in equities (and their related securities) of Japanese companies (those domiciled, incorporated or having signiﬁcant business in Japan and those which are listed in Japan) and is not restricted in terms of size or industry. The fund is actively managed without reference to a benchmark.