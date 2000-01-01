Fidelity Mlt Asst Allctr Strat W Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.13%
- 3 Year sharpe0.83
- 3 Year alpha-0.64
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.25%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B99P9349
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide long term capital growth through a balanced portfolio providing global exposure to both lower and higher risk assets. The Fund will primarily invest into index tracking funds (which may include funds managed by Fidelity) with the aim of pursuing a lower cost investment approach. The Fund can also invest directly into transferable securities, other collective investment schemes, money market instruments, cash and deposits, and is also able to use derivatives for efficient portfolio management and investment purposes.