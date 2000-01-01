Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve an income yield that is typically within a range of 4-6% per annum. The Fund also aims to achieve long term capital growth which will typically be in line with inflation. There is no guarantee that the income or capital growth target will be achieved by the Fund. Any income you may receive will vary depending on the share class of the Fund into which you are invested. The Fund invests primarily in funds (including funds managed by Fidelity) which provide global exposure to a mixture of asset classes. The Fund can also invest directly into transferable securities, money market instruments, cash and deposits, and is also able to use derivatives for efficient portfolio management and investment purposes.