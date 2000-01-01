Fidelity MltAsst Income Y Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.16%
- 3 Year sharpe1.09
- 3 Year alpha2.96
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.16%
- SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7FRDX84
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve an income yield that is typically within a range of 4-6% per annum. There is no guarantee that the income target will be achieved by the Fund. Any income you may receive will vary depending on the share class of the Fund into which you are invested. The Fund invests primarily in funds (including funds managed by Fidelity) which provide global exposure to a mixture of asset classes. The Fund can also invest directly into transferable securities, money market instruments, cash and deposits, and is also able to use derivatives for efficient portfolio management and investment purposes.