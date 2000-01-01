Fidelity MltAsst Open Adv W Acc

Fund
  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.93
  • 3 Year alpha0.15
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.15%
  • SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BC7GXM70

Investment Strategy

This Fund targets an average annual return of 6.5% after the deduction of ongoing fund charges, over a typical market cycle of 5-7 years. The return target assumes the deduction of the ongoing charges figure (OCF) on the Y share class. There is no guarantee that the target will be achieved by the Fund. The Fund typically has a large exposure to higher risk investments meaning that it is likely to experience short-term price fluctuations and an investor may not get back the full amount invested.

