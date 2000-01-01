Investment Strategy

This Fund targets an average annual return of 4% after the deduction of ongoing fund charges, over a typical market cycle of 5-7 years. The return target assumes the deduction of the ongoing charges figure (OCF) on the Y share class. There is no guarantee that the target will be achieved by the Fund. The Fund typically has a large exposure to lower risk investments with the aim of mitigating the risk of capital losses, however, an investor may not get back the full amount invested.