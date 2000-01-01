Fidelity MltAsst Open Gr Y Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.39%
- 3 Year sharpe0.83
- 3 Year alpha-0.96
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 40 - 85% Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.35%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B83G9L40
Investment Strategy
This Fund targets an average annual return of 5.5% after the deduction of ongoing fund charges, over a typical market cycle of 5-7 years. The return target assumes the deduction of the ongoing charges figure (OCF) on the Y share class. There is no guarantee that the target will be achieved by the Fund. The Fund typically has exposure to higher risk investments meaning that there is a risk of short-term price fluctuations and an investor may not get back the full amount invested.