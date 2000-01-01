Fidelity MltAsst Open Str W Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.96
- 3 Year alpha0.31
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 20-60% Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.05%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BC9S3B08
Investment Strategy
This Fund targets an average annual return of 5% after the deduction of ongoing fund charges, over a typical market cycle of 5-7 years. The return target assumes the deduction of the ongoing charges figure (OCF) on the W share class. There is no guarantee that the target will be achieved by the Fund.