Fidelity MltAsst Open Str Y Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.26%
- 3 Year sharpe1.19
- 3 Year alpha1.66
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 20-60% Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.30%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7LZXD60
Investment Strategy
This Fund targets an average annual return of 5% after the deduction of ongoing fund charges, over a typical market cycle of 5-7 years. The return target assumes the deduction of the ongoing charges figure (OCF) on the Y share class. There is no guarantee that the target will be achieved by the Fund. The Fund typically has exposure to both higher and lower risk investments meaning that there is a moderate risk of capital losses and an investor may not get back the full amount invested