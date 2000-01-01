Investment Strategy

This Fund targets an average annual return of 5% after the deduction of ongoing fund charges, over a typical market cycle of 5-7 years. The return target assumes the deduction of the ongoing charges figure (OCF) on the Y share class. There is no guarantee that the target will be achieved by the Fund. The Fund typically has exposure to both higher and lower risk investments meaning that there is a moderate risk of capital losses and an investor may not get back the full amount invested