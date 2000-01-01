Fidelity MoneyBuilder Balanced W Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.29%
- 3 Year sharpe0.56
- 3 Year alpha-1.88
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.67%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYRPGV84
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve an attractive level of income together with some long term capital growth. The Fund will obtain exposure primarily to the UK.