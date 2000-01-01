Fidelity MoneyBuilder Balanced W Inc

Fund
  • Yield History3.99%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.56
  • 3 Year alpha-1.87
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.67%
  • SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7XJFX07

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve an attractive level of income together with some long term capital growth. The Fund will obtain exposure primarily to the UK.

