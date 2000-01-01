Investment Strategy

The fund aims to increase value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more and deliver an income that is at least 10% more than the income produced by companies in the FTSE All Share Index. The fund will invest at least 70% in equities (and their related securities) of UK companies (those domiciled, incorporated or having signiﬁcant business in UK and those which are listed in the UK). The manager is not restricted in terms of size or industry. The fund is actively managed without reference to a benchmark.