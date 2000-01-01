Fidelity MoneyBuilder Growth Y Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.95%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.51
  • 3 Year alpha-3.65
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.67%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B6840Q15

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a combination of income and long term capital growth from a portfolio primarily made up of the shares of UK companies. The portfolio is likely to have a bias towards larger companies, although the ACD is not restricted in its choice of company by either size or industry

Latest news

