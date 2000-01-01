Investment Strategy

The fund aims to deliver an income (any income received is re-invested for growth) with the potential to increase the value of your investment. The fund will be at least 70% exposed to sterling-denominated (or hedged back to sterling) investment grade debt instruments. The manager will, when selecting investments for the fund and for the purposes of monitoring risk, consider the ICE Bank of America Merrill Lynch Euro-Sterling Index. However, the manager has a wide degree of freedom relative to the index and may invest in issuers, sectors, countries and security types not included in the index in order to take advantage of investment opportunities. This means the fund’s investments and therefore performance may vary signiﬁcantly from the index.