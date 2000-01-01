Fidelity Multi Asset Allctr Advtrs W Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.36%
- 3 Year sharpe0.77
- 3 Year alpha-1.32
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.25%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B893BN59
Investment Strategy
he Fund aims to provide long term capital growth through global exposure to higher risk assets. The Fund will primarily invest into index tracking funds (which may include funds managed by Fidelity) with the aim of pursuing a lower cost investment approach. The Fund can also invest directly into transferable securities, other collective investment schemes, money market instruments, cash and deposits, and is also able to use derivatives for efficient portfolio management and investment purposes.