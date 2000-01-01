Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide long term growth through global exposure to higher risk assets and also some exposure to lower risk assets. The Fund provides global exposure to a diversified range of assets by primarily investing in funds. The Fund typically invests more than 70% in sub-funds of an Irish UCITS fund (Fidelity Common Contractual Fund II) operated by Fidelity which subsequently utilise the experience and specialisms of a number of investment managers (which may include Fidelity) to manage the underlying assets. The Fund can also invest directly into other collective investment schemes (including schemes operated by Fidelity), transferable securities, money market instruments, cash and deposits, and is also able to use derivatives for efficient portfolio management and investment purposes.