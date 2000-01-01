Fidelity Short Dated Crprate Bd W Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.84
  • 3 Year alpha-0.13
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBofAML Euro-Sterling 1-5Y TR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.24%
  • IA Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BDCG0G22

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver an income with the potential to increase the value of your investment. The Fund will be at least 70% exposed to sterling-denominated (or hedged back to sterling) investment grade debt instruments, with an effective maturity of less than or equal to 5 years.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .