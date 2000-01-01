Fidelity Short Dated Crprate Bd W Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.99%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.43
  • 3 Year alpha0.59
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkBofAML Euro-Sterling 1-5Y TR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.38%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BDCG0F15

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve both capital growth and income. The Fund will obtain global exposure primarily to sterling-denominated (or hedged back to Sterling) corporate fixed interest securities with a remaining maturity of less than or equal to 5 years.

Latest news

