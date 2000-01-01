Fidelity Short Dated Crprate Bd W Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.99%
- 3 Year sharpe1.43
- 3 Year alpha0.59
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkBofAML Euro-Sterling 1-5Y TR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.38%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BDCG0F15
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve both capital growth and income. The Fund will obtain global exposure primarily to sterling-denominated (or hedged back to Sterling) corporate fixed interest securities with a remaining maturity of less than or equal to 5 years.