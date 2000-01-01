Investment Strategy

The fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more by investing at least 70% in equities (and their related securities) of UK companies (those domiciled, incorporated or having signiﬁcant business in UK and those which are listed in the UK). The manager will focus on companies it believes to be undervalued and whose recovery potential is not recognised by the market. It is not restricted in terms of size or industry. The fund may also invest in other transferable securities, collective investment schemes, money market instruments, cash and deposits and is also able to use derivatives for eﬃcient portfolio management and investment purposes.