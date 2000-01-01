Fidelity Strategic Bond W Acc

Fund
  • Yield History1.85%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.25
  • 3 Year alpha1.41
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkICE BofAML Q880 Custom
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.67%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BCRWZS59

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a relatively high income with the possibility of capital growth. The Fund will obtain exposure primarily to sterling-denominated (or hedged back to sterling) fixed interest securities.

