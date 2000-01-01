Fidelity Strategic Bond W Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.12%
- 3 Year sharpe1.25
- 3 Year alpha1.43
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkICE BofAML Q880 Custom
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.67%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B469J896
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a relatively high income with the possibility of capital growth. The Fund will obtain exposure primarily to sterling-denominated (or hedged back to sterling) fixed interest securities.