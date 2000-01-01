Fidelity Strategic Bond

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.59%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.09
  • 3 Year alpha1.17
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE BofAML Q880 Custom
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.17%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B05NC857

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver an income with the potential to increase the value of your investment.The Fund will be at least 70% exposed to sterling-denominated (or hedged back to sterling) global debt instruments, which may include (but are not limited to) government bonds, inflation-linked bonds, investment grade and high yield corporate bonds, which could include investment in countries considered as emerging markets as determined by the Investment Manager at its sole discretion.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .