Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide investors with long-term capital growth, primarily through investment in the equity securities of companies throughout the world, including those in countries considered to be emerging markets and linked to the theme of consumer brands (i.e. companies with intellectual property, pricing power and strong track record of growth). Investments will include, but will not be limited to, companies involved in the designing, manufacturing, marketing and/or selling of branded consumer goods and/or services. The strategy aims to give investors exposure to consumer brands as outlined above.