Fidelity Sust EM Eq W Acc GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more. The Fund will invest at least 70% in equities (and their related securities) of companies having their head office or exercising a predominant part of their activity in less developed countries of Central, Eastern and Southern Europe (including Russia), Middle East and Africa including those that are considered as emerging markets according to the MSCI Emerging Markets Europe, Middle East and Africa Index. The Fund is actively managed. The Investment Manager identifies suitable opportunities for the Fund utilising in-house research and investment capabilities.