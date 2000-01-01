Fidelity Sust European Equity W Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.04%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.26
  • 3 Year alpha-1.53
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.93%
  • IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8287518

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more by investing at least 70% of the portfolio to be invested in European companies which the Investment Manager believes have effective governance and management of environmental and social issues. The fund invests into a relatively small number of assets, or into individual countries or a specific market sector. Such concentrated portfolios give rise to more risk than where investments are spread across a larger number of assets, countries or market sectors. The fund may be denominated in or hold assets in a currency other than Sterling. The performance of the fund may therefore rise and fall as a result of exchange rate fluctuations.

