Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more by investing at least 70% of the portfolio to be invested in European companies which the Investment Manager believes have effective governance and management of environmental and social issues. The fund invests into a relatively small number of assets, or into individual countries or a specific market sector. Such concentrated portfolios give rise to more risk than where investments are spread across a larger number of assets, countries or market sectors. The fund may be denominated in or hold assets in a currency other than Sterling. The performance of the fund may therefore rise and fall as a result of exchange rate fluctuations.