Fidelity Sust MoneyBuilder Inc W-ACC-GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Right Arrow 1
£ Corporate Bond
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
Fidelity
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00BBGBFM09
Benchmark
ICE BofA Euro-Sterling TR GBP
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to deliver an income with the potential to increase the value of your investment.
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News