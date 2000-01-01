Investment Strategy

The fund invests principally in equity securities quoted on stock exchanges in Asia excluding Japan. This region includes certain countries considered to be emerging markets. The fund may invest its net assets directly in China A and B Shares. The fund is actively managed. The Investment Manager will, when selecting investments for the fund and for the purposes of monitoring risk consider the MSCI AC Asia ex-Japan Index (the “Benchmark”) as the Benchmark’s constituents are representative of the type of companies the fund invests in. When monitoring risk, the Investment Manager references the Benchmark for the purpose of setting internal guidelines. These guidelines represent overall levels of exposure relative to the Benchmark and do not imply that the fund will invest in the Benchmark’s constituents. Where the fund invests in securities that are included in the benchmark, its allocation to those securities is likely to differ from the benchmark allocation.