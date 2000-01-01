Fidelity sustainable Asia Equity W Acc

  • Yield History0.45%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.88
  • 3 Year alpha3.21
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Ex Japan GR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • IA SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B84Q8M70

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more.The fund will invest at least 70% in shares of Asian companies, excluding Japan (those domiciled, incorporated or having significant business in Asia*) and those which are listed in the region which maintain sustainable characteristics.

