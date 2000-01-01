Fidelity sustainable Asia Equity W Acc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History0.45%
- 3 Year sharpe0.88
- 3 Year alpha3.21
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Ex Japan GR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- IA SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B84Q8M70
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more.The fund will invest at least 70% in shares of Asian companies, excluding Japan (those domiciled, incorporated or having significant business in Asia*) and those which are listed in the region which maintain sustainable characteristics.