Fidelity Sustainable Glbl Eq W-Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fidelity Sustainable Glbl Eq W-Acc
Fund
Global
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
Fidelity
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00B3RDH349
Benchmark
MSCI ACWI NR GBP
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more. The Fund is part of the Fidelity Sustainable Family of Funds and adheres to the Fidelity Sustainable Family framework under which at least 70% of the Fund’s net assets will be invested in the shares of companies globally deemed to maintain sustainable characteristics.
