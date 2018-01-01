Fidelity Sustainable Global Eq W Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
Fidelity Sustainable Global Eq W Acc

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Fidelity

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB0034204569

Benchmark

MSCI ACWI NR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more. The Fund will invest at least 80% in equities (and equity related securities) of companies globally. The Fund is actively managed. The Investment Manager identifies suitable investment opportunities for the Fund, utilising in-house research and investment capability.

