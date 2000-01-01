Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more. The Fund will invest at least 60% in the equity securities of sustainable water and waste companies. These are companies globally which maintain sustainable characteristics and are involved in the design, manufacture or sale of products and services used for or in connection with water and waste management. The Fund may also invest in companies globally which demonstrate improving sustainable characteristics and also invest in other transferable securities, collective investment schemes, money market instruments, cash and deposits and is also able to use derivatives for efficient portfolio management purposes.