Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve capital growth for investors planning to withdraw their investment in the year 2020. It is intended to close the Fund shortly afterwards. The Fund will initially target growth through exposure to global equity markets and commodities. This will be achieved by investing primarily in funds, including those managed by Fidelity. The Fund’s exposure will become increasingly defensive as the Fund approaches maturity, through global exposure to debt instruments (e.g. bond funds) and cash. As the target date nears, the Fund will have a UK bias and will primarily invest into cash, deposits and gilts, with the aim of capital preservation. At any stage the Fund may also invest directly in transferable securities, money market instruments, cash and deposits. Derivatives may also be used by the fund for efficient portfolio management and for investment purposes.