Fidelity UK Opportunities W Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.38%
- 3 Year sharpe0.38
- 3 Year alpha-2.71
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.67%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BH7HNY76
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more.The Fund will invest at least 70% in equities (and their related securities) of UK companies (those domiciled, incorporated or having significant business in the UK).