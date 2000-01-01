Fidelity UK Opportunities W Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.38%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.38
  • 3 Year alpha-2.71
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.67%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BH7HNY76

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more.The Fund will invest at least 70% in equities (and their related securities) of UK companies (those domiciled, incorporated or having significant business in the UK).

