Investment Strategy

The fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more by investing at least 70% in equities (and their related securities) of UK companies (those domiciled, incorporated or having signiﬁcant business in the UK). The fund may also invest a proportion of its assets in global companies listed in the UK. It aims to hold a concentrated portfolio of less than 50 securities. The manager will focus on companies which it believes have sustainable long-term earnings potential. The manager is not restricted in terms of size or industry. The fund is actively managed without reference to a benchmark.