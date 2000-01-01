Fidelity UK Select W Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.91%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.92
  • 3 Year alpha2.83
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.92%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupFidelity
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BFRT3942

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to increase the value of your investment over a period of 5 years or more by investing at least 70% in equities (and their related securities) of UK companies (those domiciled, incorporated or having signiﬁcant business in the UK). The fund may also invest a proportion of its assets in global companies listed in the UK. It aims to hold a concentrated portfolio of less than 50 securities. The manager will focus on companies which it believes have sustainable long-term earnings potential. The manager is not restricted in terms of size or industry. The fund is actively managed without reference to a benchmark.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .