Fidelity UK Smaller Companies W Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.57%
- 3 Year sharpe0.98
- 3 Year alpha5.33
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNumis SC Ex Invt Com TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.92%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupFidelity
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7VNMB18
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve long term capital growth from a portfolio primarily made up of the shares of smaller capitalisation United Kingdom Companies. There is no policy to restrict investment to particular economic sectors. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, units in collective investment schemes, money market instruments, cash and deposits. Derivatives and forward transactions may also be used for investment purposes.